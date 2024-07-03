Left Menu

Abu Salem Challenges Transfer to Nashik Central Prison Over Life Threat Concerns

Gangster Abu Salem files a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his transfer from Taloja prison to Nashik Central Prison, citing life threats. Salem alleges that the decision is a conspiracy to kill him. The petition will be heard by another division bench after Justices recused themselves.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:39 IST
Abu Salem Challenges Transfer to Nashik Central Prison Over Life Threat Concerns
Abu Salem
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Abu Salem has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge his transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to Nashik Central Prison, citing potential threats to his life.

Salem alleges that the transfer decision is a 'conspiracy' to kill him, especially since he is expected to be released shortly. His plea came up before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale, who recused themselves from the case without providing reasons. The matter will now be heard by another division bench.

Salem emphasized that Taloja prison has been a safe haven for him and expressed concerns about potential attacks from rival gangs should he be moved to another facility. He stated that the timing of the transfer was 'uncalled for and unwarranted' and claimed malafide intentions behind it. Additionally, Salem cited logistical issues with his trial cases in Delhi as a reason against the transfer. Prison authorities, however, argued that the shift is necessary due to urgent repairs required in Taloja's high-security cell, suggesting alternative arrangements within the same facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024