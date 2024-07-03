Abu Salem Challenges Transfer to Nashik Central Prison Over Life Threat Concerns
Gangster Abu Salem files a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his transfer from Taloja prison to Nashik Central Prison, citing life threats. Salem alleges that the decision is a conspiracy to kill him. The petition will be heard by another division bench after Justices recused themselves.
- Country:
- India
Gangster Abu Salem has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge his transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to Nashik Central Prison, citing potential threats to his life.
Salem alleges that the transfer decision is a 'conspiracy' to kill him, especially since he is expected to be released shortly. His plea came up before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale, who recused themselves from the case without providing reasons. The matter will now be heard by another division bench.
Salem emphasized that Taloja prison has been a safe haven for him and expressed concerns about potential attacks from rival gangs should he be moved to another facility. He stated that the timing of the transfer was 'uncalled for and unwarranted' and claimed malafide intentions behind it. Additionally, Salem cited logistical issues with his trial cases in Delhi as a reason against the transfer. Prison authorities, however, argued that the shift is necessary due to urgent repairs required in Taloja's high-security cell, suggesting alternative arrangements within the same facility.
