Supreme Court Slams Manipur Jail for Denying Medical Care to Kuki Prisoner

The Supreme Court has taken a strong stand against the Manipur state authorities for not providing medical treatment to an undertrial prisoner due to his minority status. Lunkhongam Haokip, suffering from piles and tuberculosis, was neglected because he belongs to the Kuki community.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the state for ignoring Haokip's medical needs and directed immediate action. 'We do not trust the State...The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community. So sad! We direct him to be examined now. If the medical report reveals something serious, we will take you to task,' stated Justice Pardiwala.

Manipur has been experiencing ethnic tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities, escalating into violence and chaos since May last year. The bench has instructed that Haokip be transported to the Gauhati Medical College for a thorough examination and demanded a detailed medical report by July 15.

