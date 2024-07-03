Lonavala Tragedy: Govt Rolls Out Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Victim Families and New Safety Measures

Families of the five individuals who tragically drowned near the Bhushi Dam in Lonavala will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund, the Maharashtra assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar made this announcement, emphasising on the installation of warning signs at hazardous tourist spots and prohibited areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

The heartbreaking incident occurred when five people, including a woman and four children, were swept away in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam, a popular hill station in the Pune district, last Sunday.

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe raised the issue in the assembly, highlighting the lack of awareness among tourists about dangerous terrains during the monsoon season. He demanded that local authorities prominently display warning signs at such locations and strictly enforce prohibitions.

Tupe mentioned that the Ansari family, who tragically lost their lives in Lonavala, hailed from his constituency, Hadapsar, in the Pune district.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the Pune district, assured that district planning committees in all 36 districts would be instructed to install warning boards at hazardous spots and consider extra safety measures such as nylon nets and barricades.

''The families of the deceased victims of the Lonavala tragedy will receive Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund,'' Pawar added.

In response to the Lonavala tragedy, the Pune district administration has imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots, including Bhushi Dam and the Pavana Dam region in the Maval tehsil, effective from July 2 to 31 to ensure tourist safety during the monsoon season.

The administration has already outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations, which include identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.

During the monsoon season, tourists flock to Bhushi and Pavana dams, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej, Tamhini, and other places nestled in the Western Ghats in the Pune district, often venturing into unknown and hazardous areas.

The serene setting of the Pavana Dam has also been marred by a series of tragic drownings, underlining the critical importance of implementing enhanced safety measures in the region.

According to the Lonavala police, four persons have drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024.

Rescue organisations like Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in the Maval tehsil between March and May this year.

