Authorities Seize Properties of Notorious Drug Peddlers in Samba District

Properties worth over Rs 50 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddlers Farman Ali and his associate Farman Din were seized in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Ali, booked under the PIT NDPS Act, has multiple FIRs against him. His associate remains absconding. These actions aim to deter the illegal narcotics trade.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, authorities have seized properties worth over Rs 50 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddlers Farman Ali and his associate Farman Din in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a police spokesman, Ali, alias 'Munna', is implicated in multiple FIRs and was booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act earlier this year. His associate, Din, alias 'Fama', remains absconding.

Officials believe that the attachment of properties linked to the proceeds of crime will serve as a strong deterrent against the illegal narcotics trade in the region.

