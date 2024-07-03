Tragedy in Northern Pakistan: Bomb Blast Kills Former Senator and Four Others
A bomb blast in northern Pakistan on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of five people, including a former senator. The incident occurred in Bajur tribal district along the Afghan border while the senator was on campaign. The Pakistani Taliban denied any involvement, according to police official Bakht Munir.
A bomb blast in northern Pakistan on Wednesday killed five people including a former senator, police said.
The senator was on campaign in an election in Bajur tribal district along the Afghan border when his vehicle was hit by a remote controlled bomb, said police official Bakht Munir. The Pakistani Taliban denied involvement.
