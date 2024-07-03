DCW Turmoil: Accusations Fly Amid Leadership Crisis

On Wednesday, DCW member Vandana Singh accused two of her colleagues of acting as 'spokespersons for AAP' in response to allegations made by former women's panel chief Swati Maliwal. Maliwal had claimed that the Delhi government was 'systematically dismantling' the commission.

Singh's allegations were detailed in a letter addressed to DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi. Singh also alleged that the duo attempted to tarnish the reputation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal, in her own letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had accused his government of undermining the DCW since her resignation.

The dispute was further fueled by a recent announcement by Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot that the women helpline 181 will now be managed by his department, leaving the number inoperative for a few days during the transition.

Khan and Negi dismissed Maliwal's allegations as 'malicious' and urged her not to politicize the struggles of over 700 women employed by the panel who have not received their salaries. They also accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of withholding the commission's funds.

Singh's letter claimed that since Maliwal's resignation, the DCW has faced numerous challenges including leadership vacancies and withheld funds, significantly impacting the commission's ability to operate and pay its staff. These include counselors, lawyers, and rape survivors who are now in dire straits.

Singh further criticized Khan and Negi for misattributing the commission's problems to the LG instead of the elected Delhi government, calling their actions an unsuccessful attempt to tarnish Maliwal's reputation.

In a rebuttal, Khan and Negi asserted that the Kejriwal government has always stood by the DCW and expressed their disappointment that Maliwal is blaming the elected government despite its considerable efforts to support the commission.

