Left Menu

Crocodile Tragedy: Remains of Missing Australian Child Found

Australian police have located remains believed to be of a 12-year-old child reportedly attacked by a crocodile near Palumpa. The child went missing after swimming in a creek during a holiday visit. With more than 100,000 crocodiles in the Northern Territory, fatal attacks remain rare but devastating.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:09 IST
Crocodile Tragedy: Remains of Missing Australian Child Found
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian police said on Thursday it had located the remains believed to be that of a missing 12-year-old child reportedly attacked by a crocodile in the country's north. The child was reported missing on Tuesday evening after swimming in a creek near Palumpa, a remote town of around 350 people seven hours by road from Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory.

"This is devastating news for the family, the community and everyone involved in the search," Northern Territory police Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said in a statement. There are more than 100,000 crocodiles in the Northern Territory, which has a land area more than six times the size of Britain, though fatal attacks are relatively rare. It can grow up to 6 metres (20 ft) long.

The child and family had visited the creek for holidays, and it was reported that a black crocodile was seen in the immediate area, police told ABC Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024