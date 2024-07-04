PRAWAH to Inspect Mhadei Basin Amid Intensifying Water Dispute

The PRAWAH river authority is set to inspect the Mhadei basin as tensions rise over the water diversion dispute involving Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The inspection, announced by Goa Minister Subhash Shirodkar, will see officials from all three states accompanying PRAWAH members from July 4 to 6.

Established last year by the central government, PRAWAH aims to ensure compliance with the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal's decisions. The Mhadei river, originating in Karnataka, traverses through Maharashtra and Goa before meeting the Arabian Sea near Panaji. The long-standing dispute between Goa and Karnataka centers on the river's water diversion, prompting Goa to challenge a tribunal order in the Supreme Court.

During the inspection, PRAWAH members will visit critical sites, including the Surla waterfall and several dams and rivers in Goa. The visit to Kankumbi village in Karnataka where a proposed dam could divert Mhadei's water into the Malaprabha basin is also on the agenda. The inspection followed a request from the Goa government, despite attempts by Karnataka to delay it, according to Shirodkar.

