Russia’s Disinformation Blitz: Targeting France's Elections and Olympics

Russian disinformation campaigns are ramping up their efforts to destabilize France ahead of the legislative elections and the upcoming Paris Olympics. From fake French military recruitment in Ukraine to caskets at the Eiffel Tower, these state-sponsored operations have become a formidable force, according to French cybersecurity experts.

In the past year, multiple reports indicate that these campaigns began intensifying last summer, with tangible impacts seen in October 2023 when Russian-affiliated bots circulated photos of graffitied Stars of David. The aim: to erode trust in democratic institutions and sow discord among the French populace.

French officials are calling for heightened vigilance as these disinformation efforts show no signs of letting up. A recent government report highlights how these cyber activities seek to undermine NATO and diminish Western support for Ukraine, with the upcoming Olympics providing another focal point for disruption.

