Left Menu

Russia’s Disinformation Blitz: Targeting France's Elections and Olympics

Russian disinformation campaigns are increasingly targeting France, focusing on the legislative elections and the upcoming Paris Olympics. State-sponsored efforts include fake military recruitments and vandalized Holocaust memorials, aiming to sow division and undermine trust in democratic institutions. French officials call for increased vigilance against these digital threats.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-07-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 11:38 IST
Russia’s Disinformation Blitz: Targeting France's Elections and Olympics
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Russian disinformation campaigns are ramping up their efforts to destabilize France ahead of the legislative elections and the upcoming Paris Olympics. From fake French military recruitment in Ukraine to caskets at the Eiffel Tower, these state-sponsored operations have become a formidable force, according to French cybersecurity experts.

In the past year, multiple reports indicate that these campaigns began intensifying last summer, with tangible impacts seen in October 2023 when Russian-affiliated bots circulated photos of graffitied Stars of David. The aim: to erode trust in democratic institutions and sow discord among the French populace.

French officials are calling for heightened vigilance as these disinformation efforts show no signs of letting up. A recent government report highlights how these cyber activities seek to undermine NATO and diminish Western support for Ukraine, with the upcoming Olympics providing another focal point for disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024