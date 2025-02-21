Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Bridging Gaps with Trump

In a strategic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to visit Washington, aiming to align U.S. interests with those of European allies. His primary objective is to urge President Donald Trump to present a unified front against Russia's Vladimir Putin, which Macron believes is crucial for handling issues related to China and Iran.

Macron expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding Trump's approach to Russia's long-standing invasion of Ukraine. However, he noted that this uncertainty might also unsettle Putin, providing an opportunity to leverage this ambiguity in future negotiations.

The French President's remarks came during a social media Q&A session, part of a broader effort by the French government to enlighten the public on the ramifications of the Ukraine war and France's diplomatic positioning since Trump's presidency began.

(With inputs from agencies.)