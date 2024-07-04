China's Pork Imports Investigation Safeguards Stakeholder Interests

A Chinese investigation of pork imports from the European Union will protect the rights and interests of "stakeholders", the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The probe followed a request from domestic industry, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a regular news conference.

Begun on June 17, the investigation will look into pork and its by-products imported from the European Union after the bloc decided to impose anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The provisional EU tariffs were due to take effect on Thursday.

