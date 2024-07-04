Left Menu

China's Pork Imports Investigation Safeguards Stakeholder Interests

The Chinese investigation into pork imports from the European Union aims to protect stakeholder interests as announced by the commerce ministry. Launched on June 17, the probe comes after the EU imposed anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric vehicles, with provisional tariffs starting Thursday.

A Chinese investigation of pork imports from the European Union will protect the rights and interests of "stakeholders", the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The probe followed a request from domestic industry, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a regular news conference.

Begun on June 17, the investigation will look into pork and its by-products imported from the European Union after the bloc decided to impose anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The provisional EU tariffs were due to take effect on Thursday.

