PIL Seeks Urgent Action on Bihar's Failing Bridges

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging the Bihar government to undertake a structural audit of the state's bridges and establish an expert committee for safety evaluations. The move comes after ten bridge collapses were reported across Bihar's districts in just over a fortnight.

The petitioner, advocate Brajesh Singh, expressed grave concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges, particularly in a state prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. According to the PIL, Bihar's flood-affected area is 68,800 square kilometers, making up 73.06 percent of the state's geographical area.

The PIL calls for real-time monitoring of bridges based on guidelines from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In response to the incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed relevant departments to survey old bridges and identify those needing urgent repairs.

