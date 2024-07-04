Left Menu

PIL Seeks Urgent Action on Bihar's Failing Bridges

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court requests the Bihar government to conduct a structural audit and form an expert committee to evaluate and address the safety of the state's bridges. With ten recent collapse incidents, the petitioner emphasizes Bihar's vulnerability to floods and heavy rains, urging immediate intervention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:50 IST
PIL Seeks Urgent Action on Bihar's Failing Bridges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging the Bihar government to undertake a structural audit of the state's bridges and establish an expert committee for safety evaluations. The move comes after ten bridge collapses were reported across Bihar's districts in just over a fortnight.

The petitioner, advocate Brajesh Singh, expressed grave concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges, particularly in a state prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. According to the PIL, Bihar's flood-affected area is 68,800 square kilometers, making up 73.06 percent of the state's geographical area.

The PIL calls for real-time monitoring of bridges based on guidelines from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In response to the incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed relevant departments to survey old bridges and identify those needing urgent repairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024