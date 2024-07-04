Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Australia's Parliament, Senator Resigns Over Gaza Stance

Pro-Palestinian protesters breached security at Australia's Parliament, draping banners and leading to arrests. Inside, Sen. Fatima Payman resigned from the ruling Labour Party, criticizing its stance on Gaza. The protests and resignation underscore rising tensions and debates on Israel's actions and Australia's foreign policy.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Australia's Parliament House on Thursday, unfurling banners condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and leading to multiple arrests. The incident highlights growing tensions as Australia prepares for a five-week parliamentary break.

Among the developments, Afghanistan-born Sen. Fatima Payman announced her resignation from the ruling Labour Party, criticizing its stance on Gaza. 'My family did not flee from a war-torn country to come here as refugees for me to remain silent,' she said, speaking out against perceived government indifference.

This dramatic day at Parliament House also saw heightened security measures and public gallery closures following the breach. Opposition leader Peter Dutton described the protest message as anti-Semitic, adding urgency to questions about security lapses and international perceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

