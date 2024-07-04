Chemical Leak at Kuala Lumpur Airport Affects 20
A chemical leak at an aircraft engineering facility at Kuala Lumpur International Airport impacted 20 individuals, causing dizziness and requiring medical treatment, according to Selangor state fire department. Further details on the leak are yet to be provided.
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST
A chemical leak at an aircraft engineering facility at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport has affected 20 people, the Selangor state fire department said on Thursday.
Those affected experienced dizziness and were sent for medical treatment, the fire department said in a statement, without providing further details on the chemical leak.
