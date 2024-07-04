Kannada Actor Darshan’s Judicial Custody Extended in Renukaswamy Murder Case

The judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other suspects in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended until July 18, a court ruled on Thursday.

All 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, appeared before the magistrate through video conferencing from two prisons in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, as their previous custody ended today.

Police sources revealed that Renukaswamy, 33, a fan of Darshan, sent obscene messages to Gowda, which allegedly led to his murder on June 9. His body was discovered next to a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli. Investigations indicate that Gowda played a significant role in the conspiracy.

