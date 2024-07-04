Six Arrested in Connection with Devastating Hathras Stampede

Six individuals have been detained for their involvement in the tragic Hathras stampede that claimed the lives of 121 people, according to a senior police official on Thursday.

The suspects were sevadars at a satsang organized by Bhole Baba, IG Shalabh Mathur informed the press.

A non-bailable warrant is to be issued against the chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar, who is now a wanted suspect with a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture.

