Japan and Philippines Nearing Defence Agreement

Japan and the Philippines are close to finalizing a Reciprocal Access Agreement focused on defense and security, according to Tokyo's ambassador to Manila. Ambassador Kazuya Endo emphasized the crucial role of the Philippines in maintaining regional stability and security during his speech on Thursday.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST
  • Philippines

Negotiations between Japan and the Philippines for a Reciprocal Access Agreement on defence and security are close to conclusion, Tokyo's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.

The role of the Philippines in maintaining regional stability and security was undoubtedly important, Ambassador Kazuya Endo said in a speech.

