Japan and Philippines Nearing Defence Agreement
Japan and the Philippines are close to finalizing a Reciprocal Access Agreement focused on defense and security, according to Tokyo's ambassador to Manila. Ambassador Kazuya Endo emphasized the crucial role of the Philippines in maintaining regional stability and security during his speech on Thursday.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST
Philippines
- Philippines
