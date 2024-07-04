Arjun Ram Meghwal Awards President’s Police Medal and Indian Police Medal at CBI Investiture Ceremony

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held an Investiture Ceremony today at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The event saw Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, presenting the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and the Indian Police Medal (IPM) for Meritorious Service to 39 CBI officers and officials.

Congratulating the medal winners and their families, Shri Meghwal expressed pride in their service to the nation and highlighted that their recognition serves as an inspiration for all service officials to excel in their roles. He praised the CBI's exceptional investigative work, reflected in its high conviction rate, and emphasized its status as the best investigating agency in India, often sought after for probing complex and sensitive cases.

Shri Meghwal also discussed the new Criminal Laws implemented from July 1, 2024, which aim to expedite the delivery of justice and reduce litigation time, contributing to the nation's progress. He underscored India’s significant economic growth and the country's aim to become the world's third-largest economy, emphasizing that reforms in the judicial process will aid in this endeavor.

The Minister highlighted India’s growing global influence, citing the country's democratic setup, economic and technological progress, and strategic initiatives in various fields like Yoga, Ayurveda, and Space. He expressed confidence that India, led by these advancements, will play a pivotal role in the 21st century.

In his welcome address, Shri Praveen Sood, Director of CBI, complimented the medal recipients for their hard work and resilience, which have earned the agency great esteem. He emphasized the collaborative efforts between CBI and the Ministry of Law & Justice in enhancing prosecution and investigation efficiency. Shri Sood also noted the evolving role of CBI, from handling anti-corruption cases to addressing special economic crimes, cybercrimes, and bank frauds. He mentioned that CBI is actively implementing the new criminal laws and is ready to support other states and stakeholders in their implementation.

The ceremony honored the following officers with the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service:

Sh. Viplav Kumar Choudhary, IPS, Joint Director, SCZ, CBI, New Delhi (now Joint Director, Delhi Zone, CBI)

Sh. Sharad Agarwal, IPS, Joint Director, STZ, CBI, New Delhi (now Special Commissioner, Delhi Police)

Sh. Virender Mohan Mittal, SP, ACB, CBI, New Delhi

Sh. Satya Narayan Jat, Addl. SP, ACB, CBI, Jaipur (now HoB, ACB, Raipur)

Sh. Maharshi Ray Hajong, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata

Sh. Thanglian Mang M, Addl. SP, SC-I, CBI, New Delhi (now ASP, CBI, ACB, Agartala)

Sh. Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan, DSP, CBI, SU, Chennai

Sh. Rajeshwar Singh Rana, SI, CBI, IPCU, New Delhi (now Inspector, CBI, Jabalpur)

Smt. Geeta Paul, SI, CBI, EOB, Kolkata (now Inspector, EOB, Kolkata)

Sh. Goutam Chandra Das, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Bhubaneswar (now retired)

The Indian Police Medal (IPM) for Meritorious Service was presented to:

Sh. Pravin Mandloi, Supdt. of Police, CBI, SU, New Delhi

Sh. Rajbir Singh, ASP, CBI, ACB, Imphal (now SP, CBI, SC.III, New Delhi)

Sh. Raj Mohan Chand, Sr. Public Prosecutor, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi (now DLA, Delhi Zone)

Sh. Suresh Kumar, Sr. PP, CBI, SCB, Chandigarh

Sh. Darvin K J, Dy. SP, CBI, EOB, Chennai (now ASP, CBI, ACB, Chennai)

Sh. Javed Akhtar Ali, Dy. SP, CBI, ACB, Ghaziabad (now ASP, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad)

Sh. Kumar Abhishek, Dy. SP, CBI, SU, New Delhi (now ASP, CBI, SU, New Delhi)

Sh. Manoj Kumar, Dy. SP, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi (now ASP, CBI, Policy Division)

Sh. Jagrup Singh, Dy. SP, CBI, ACB, Chennai (now retired)

Sh. Girish Soni, Dy. SP, CBI, ACB, Pune

Sh. Jagadev Singh Yadav, Dy. SP, CBI, ACB, Jaipur (now DSP, ACB, Guwahati)

Sh. Mukesh Kumar, Dy. SP, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad (now DSP, AC.III, New Delhi)

Sh. Ajai Kumar Mishra, DSP, CBI, ACB, Ghaziabad

Sh. T. Santosh Kumar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chennai

Sh. Anil Bisht, DSP, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi

Sh. Munna Kumar Singh, Inspector of Police, CBI, BSFB, New Delhi (now DSP, CBI, BSFB, Delhi)

Sh. Tejvir Singh, Inspector of Police, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad

Sh. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, ASI, CBI, SU, New Delhi

Sh. Kishore Kumar, ASI, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi

Sh. Kishan Chand, ASI, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi (now ASI, CBI, AC-III, New Delhi)

Sh. Jagdish Choudhary, Head Constable, CBI, SCB, Patna (now retired)

Sh. Jahar Lal Nayek, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Kolkata (now ASI, CBI, SCB, Kolkata)

Sh. Echikkamandanath Varghese Paulose, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bangalore

Debdutta Mukherjee, Head Constable, CBI, SCB, Kolkata (now retired)

Sh. Hardev Singh, HC, CBI, BSFB, New Delhi (now ASI, CBI, AC.III, New Delhi)

Sh. Chandra Shekhar Joshi, Const., CBI, HO, New Delhi

Sh. Satish Kumar, Constable, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh

Sh. Anup Mathews, Office Supdt., CBI, AC-I, New Delhi

Smt. Narayanan Meenakshi, SG-I, CBI, Chennai Zone, Chennai (now PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai)

Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Law & Justice, CBI, and other departments, attended the ceremony. Around 90 family members of the medal recipients were also present.