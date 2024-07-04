Home Affairs Extends Temporary Concession for Visa, Waiver, and Appeal Applicants

Just a day after being sworn in, the new Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, has extended the temporary concession for foreign nationals awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver, and appeal applications.

This extension protects applicants, including those contributing to South Africa through their scarce skills, from adverse consequences or being erroneously declared undesirable while they await the outcome of their applications. The Department of Home Affairs has been working to reduce backlogs, which have caused delays in processing some applications.

While progress has been made in reducing these backlogs, Minister Schreiber has taken steps to safeguard applicants during this period. "The decision to avert adverse consequences for applicants who seek to obtain lawful visas in order to contribute to South Africa, either through their skills or as tourists, signals the Minister’s commitment to improving the visa system to make South Africa a more attractive destination for international investment, tourism, and job creation," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Schreiber was appointed Minister of Home Affairs by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the appointment followed by the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President Paul Mashatile and other Cabinet members on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the department emphasized that while achieving their vision will take time, extending the temporary concession signals an intent to "reinvigorate the Department of Home Affairs and position it as a vital economic enabler."

Minister Schreiber has committed to avoiding a repeat of the current situation where the previous concession expired before the extension was announced. He has assured that any further extensions, modifications, or amendments to the terms of these concessions will be communicated in writing before the new expiry date of December 31, 2024.

Temporary Measures Effective Immediately:

Applicants with Pending Waiver Applications:

Visa holders with pending waiver applications as of June 30, 2024, are granted a temporary extension until December 31, 2024.

Applicants abandoning waiver applications can exit South Africa by December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Visa holders needing to travel but awaiting waiver outcomes can exit and re-enter South Africa until December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Applicants with Pending Visa Applications:

Visa holders with pending long-term visa applications as of June 30, 2024, are granted a temporary extension until December 31, 2024.

Applicants abandoning their visa applications can exit South Africa by December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Visa holders needing to travel but awaiting visa outcomes can exit and re-enter South Africa until December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Applicants with Pending Visa Appeal Applications:

Visa holders appealing a negative decision on long-term visa applications are granted a temporary extension until December 31, 2024.

Applicants abandoning their visa appeal applications can exit South Africa by December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Visa appeal applicants needing to travel can exit and re-enter South Africa until December 31, 2024, without being declared undesirable.

Short-Term Visa Holders:

Short-term visa holders issued under section 11(1)(a) for 90 days or less, awaiting visa renewal outcomes, must depart South Africa within 90 days from the principal visa's expiry to avoid being declared undesirable.

This temporary concession applies only to foreign nationals legally admitted into South Africa and who have submitted their applications via VFS Global, with a verifiable receipt against the VFS Global tracking system.