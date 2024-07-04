Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy PM Discuss Enhanced Defence Cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh engaged in a telephonic conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mr. Richard Marles on July 4, 2024. The discussion, highlighted by a post from the Raksha Mantri on X, focused on reviewing a range of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a significant emphasis on closer collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. "We place great value on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," stated Rajnath Singh.

Both ministers acknowledged the transformative progress in defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership. They appreciated the momentum achieved in bilateral ties since the last India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which took place in November 2023. Australia's recently released National Defence Strategy document for 2024 identifies India as a top-tier security partner, underscoring the strategic importance of their relationship.

Richard Marles extended his congratulations to Rajnath Singh on his reappointment as Raksha Mantri for a second consecutive term. He also praised the robust functioning of India's democratic system, noting the high voter turnout. Additionally, Marles congratulated Singh on Team India's recent triumph as T20 world champions.

The conversation signifies a continued commitment to strengthening the defence partnership between India and Australia, focusing on mutual interests and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.