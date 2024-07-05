Left Menu

MP Assembly Debates Jal Jeevan Mission Progress Amidst Controversies

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Tomar called for periodic reviews of the Jal Jeevan Mission at the state level amidst concerns from legislators. The opposition Congress criticized the project's execution, resulting in a walkout. Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya assured the House of remedial actions and periodic reviews by district collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:36 IST
MP Assembly Debates Jal Jeevan Mission Progress Amidst Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Tomar emphasized the importance of periodic reviews of the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission at the state level on Friday. His statement follows concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the project's current status.

The session saw a dramatic walkout by the opposition Congress, who brought attention to the failings in delivering safe, piped drinking water to households. They pointed to various issues, including delays and infrastructural damage due to pipeline installations, especially during rains.

In response, Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya assured the Assembly that district collectors will conduct regular reviews and address the problems to ensure timely project completion. An investigation into the project's implementation will also be initiated as senior officers will be deployed to examine complaints.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024