MP Assembly Debates Jal Jeevan Mission Progress Amidst Controversies

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Tomar emphasized the importance of periodic reviews of the Union government's Jal Jeevan Mission at the state level on Friday. His statement follows concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the project's current status.

The session saw a dramatic walkout by the opposition Congress, who brought attention to the failings in delivering safe, piped drinking water to households. They pointed to various issues, including delays and infrastructural damage due to pipeline installations, especially during rains.

In response, Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya assured the Assembly that district collectors will conduct regular reviews and address the problems to ensure timely project completion. An investigation into the project's implementation will also be initiated as senior officers will be deployed to examine complaints.