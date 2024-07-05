Tragic Honour Killing in Rajasthan: Woman Abducted and Burnt by Family

In a tragic case of honour killing, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and killed by her father and brother in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police confirmed. The woman's burnt body was retrieved from a pyre, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Harnwadashahaji DSP Jai Prakash Atal revealed, ''It is a case of honour killing as the parents of the woman, Shimla Kushwah, had raised objections to her marrying Ravindra Bheel, who belongs to a different caste.'' Kushwah and Bheel had eloped and married in Ghaziabad a year ago, police said.

On Thursday, the couple, residing in Jhalawar's Sourti village, visited Harnawadshahaji to withdraw money from a bank when Kushwah's father, brother, and three relatives abducted her, police noted. Despite Bheel alerting local police, her body was recovered from a cremation ground by Jawar police after a tip-off.

Police have booked 10-12 people, including the woman's parents and brother. All accused are currently at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend them, an official said. Charges have been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body will be handed over to the husband's family after a post-mortem.