Tragic House Fire Claims Life of 33-Year-Old Man in Bahubali Nagar

A 33-year-old man named Mukesh Kumar Khatri lost his life after a fire erupted in his residence in Bahubali Nagar, Niwaru Road, police sources confirmed on Friday. The incident, which likely stemmed from a short circuit, resulted in intense smoke, rendering Khatri unconscious and leading to his demise from suffocation.

Upon receiving an alert about the fire, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene. Despite being rescued and transported to Kanwatia Hospital, doctors pronounced Khatri dead upon arrival, authorities reported.

Further details revealed that Khatri's brother and father were not at home during the incident. His emotional state had been fragile, as his mother had passed away in June. The body has been released to the family following a post-mortem, officials added.