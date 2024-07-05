Left Menu

Vatican Excommunicates Archbishop Vigano for Schism

The Vatican has excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano for schism after he refused to recognize Pope Francis and rejected the Second Vatican Council's authority. Vigano, a vocal critic of Francis, had gained a following among conservatives and conspiracy theorists. The excommunication formally expels him from the church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:23 IST
Vatican Excommunicates Archbishop Vigano for Schism
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Vatican has excommunicated its former ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, after finding him guilty of schism. This decision marks the end of a long and contentious relationship between Vigano and the Catholic hierarchy.

The decision was made by the Vatican's doctrine office following a Thursday meeting. The Vatican cited Vigano's refusal to submit to Pope Francis and his rejection of the Second Vatican Council's authority as reasons for the excommunication. This means that Vigano is formally outside the church and cannot participate in its sacraments.

Vigano had built a following among conservative Catholics and conspiracy theorists, often criticizing Francis and the church's direction. Despite being aware of the impending schism declaration, Vigano defiantly called it an honor and refused to defend himself. His excommunication is a significant moment in the ongoing clash between traditionalist and progressive elements within the Catholic Church.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024