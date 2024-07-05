Poland Seeks Allies for Border Patrol Amid Migration Surge

Poland is seeking assistance from Finland, Germany, and Greece to strengthen its border patrol efforts amid escalating migration pressures from Belarus, a senior official disclosed Thursday. This move underscores Poland's growing concerns as migration attempts into Europe surge.

The preparations are underway, and the mentioned countries possess significant border protection experience. Greek expertise, in particular, could prove invaluable, an official conveyed to reporters. However, Finland clarified on Friday that Poland has yet to formally request their support for Belarus border patrols.

The Poland-Belarus border has become a contentious area, with Western officials accusing Minsk of employing migrants for 'hybrid warfare.' Frontex, the EU's border agency, noted a near doubling of attempted crossings at the EU's eastern borders in the first five months of 2024, although this route remains minor compared to other European entry points.

Warnings from Polish and Finnish officials suggest a significant rise in attempts to cross via Belarus or Russia in the near future. Greece is bolstering its border fencing with Turkey, while Finland aims to block a new migrant route from Russia into Europe by enhancing patrols, deploying drones and electronic detectors, and constructing fences.

Poland's Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that migrants entering from Belarus might include individuals trained to attack Polish soldiers. Poland's centrist government plans to highlight this issue at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington next week.

Earlier this week, Germany and Poland unveiled a joint action plan to discuss enhanced defense cooperation, including bolstering NATO presence along the alliance's eastern borders and coordinating aid to Ukraine.