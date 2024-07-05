Left Menu

Judge Rules Covenant School Shooter's Writings Cannot Be Released

A judge has ruled that the writings of Audrey Hale, the Covenant School shooter, cannot be released to the public. The school's parents and children hold the copyright. Despite multiple public records requests, the writings are protected under the federal Copyright Act, leading to an ongoing legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:44 IST
Judge Rules Covenant School Shooter's Writings Cannot Be Released
  • Country:
  • United States

A judge has ruled that the writings of Audrey Hale, who killed six individuals at Covenant School in Nashville, cannot be made public. The decision, announced Thursday by Chancery Court Judge I'Ashea Myles, upholds that the school's children and parents hold the copyright.

Hale's parents had inherited these works and transferred ownership to the victims' families. The court determined that the original writings, journals, and other materials created by Hale are protected under the federal Copyright Act, exempting them from the Tennessee Public Records Act. This ruling comes after multiple public records requests and ensuing legal battles.

Police initially withheld the documents, citing an ongoing investigation. Despite arguments from various groups, including news outlets and a state senator, that no criminal investigation was necessary since Hale acted alone and is deceased, the court's decision remains firm. The families argue that releasing the records could be traumatic and inspire copycat incidents.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024