Judge Rules Covenant School Shooter's Writings Cannot Be Released

A judge has ruled that the writings of Audrey Hale, who killed six individuals at Covenant School in Nashville, cannot be made public. The decision, announced Thursday by Chancery Court Judge I'Ashea Myles, upholds that the school's children and parents hold the copyright.

Hale's parents had inherited these works and transferred ownership to the victims' families. The court determined that the original writings, journals, and other materials created by Hale are protected under the federal Copyright Act, exempting them from the Tennessee Public Records Act. This ruling comes after multiple public records requests and ensuing legal battles.

Police initially withheld the documents, citing an ongoing investigation. Despite arguments from various groups, including news outlets and a state senator, that no criminal investigation was necessary since Hale acted alone and is deceased, the court's decision remains firm. The families argue that releasing the records could be traumatic and inspire copycat incidents.