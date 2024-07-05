Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Flags Off Relief to Kullu Amid Himachal Rains

In response to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday flagged off vehicles loaded with relief materials from Raj Bhavan to Kullu district. The move is part of a broader effort to provide timely aid in disaster-prone areas.

According to a statement, the State Red Cross Society has implemented preemptive measures considering last year's rain damage. This first consignment includes essential items such as hygiene kits, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, and blankets, with similar packages set to reach other districts soon.

Governor Shukla highlighted that, over the past year, the State Red Cross has distributed thousands of relief items to those in need across various districts. He also appealed to residents to stay vigilant during the rainy season and advised tourists to practice caution near rivers and inform district authorities when visiting tribal areas.