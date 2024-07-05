Left Menu

Central Committee Collaborates with Bihar for Flood Mitigation Strategies

A high-level committee formed by the central government met Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to discuss long-term flood mitigation strategies. The committee reviewed ongoing and proposed flood management projects, focusing on issues such as river de-siltation and dam construction. The meeting included senior officials and two other Bihar ministers.

A high-level committee formed by the central government convened with Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to explore comprehensive solutions for the state's recurrent floods. Senior officials discussed several flood mitigation steps initiated by the Center, the Water Resources Department revealed.

The five-member committee updated the minister on various ongoing and upcoming projects under central planning aimed at controlling and managing floods. Key focus areas included river de-siltation and dam construction, the department's statement mentioned.

The meeting also saw the presence of two other Bihar ministers, Ashok Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Earlier, the committee met Sanjay Jha, JD(U)'s working president and a Rajya Sabha MP, whose efforts led to the committee's formation.

