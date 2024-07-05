Left Menu

DRI Seizes Red Sanders Worth Rs 7.9 Crore in Export Scam

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8 metric tonnes of red sanders, valued at Rs 7.9 crore, which were being falsely declared as granite marble slabs for export. Five individuals were arrested, and additional follow-up actions resulted in the seizure of more red sanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:42 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8 metric tonnes of red sanders, valued at Rs 7.9 crore, which were being exported under the false declaration of granite marble slabs, according to an official statement on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI intercepted a container at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Nhava Sheva, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the exporter, commission broker, godown manager, and transporter.

Inside the container, 6 tonnes of red sanders were found concealed beneath polished granite slabs and cement bricks. Subsequent operations in Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Hyderabad resulted in the seizure of an additional 2 tonnes of red sanders in Nashik. The contraband is a protected species under the CITES Convention and its export is banned under the Customs Act 1962.

