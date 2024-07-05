Left Menu

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano Excommunicated for Schism

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a strong critic of Pope Francis, has been found guilty of schism and excommunicated by the Vatican. Vigano, who accused the pope of a cover-up regarding sexual misconduct by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, remains unrepentant and continues to challenge the legitimacy of the current papal administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:48 IST
Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano Excommunicated for Schism

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a relentless ultra-conservative critic of Pope Francis, has been found guilty of schism and subsequently excommunicated, the Vatican's doctrinal office declared on Friday.

Vigano, who served as the papal envoy in Washington from 2011 to 2016, went into hiding in 2018 after alleging that the pope had knowledge of sexual misconduct by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and failed to act. He demanded the pope's resignation, calling him a 'false prophet' and 'servant of Satan,' accusations the Vatican has firmly dismissed.

The doctrinal office's statement underscored that Vigano's public comments demonstrated his refusal 'to recognize and submit' to Pope Francis and condemned his rejection of liberal reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council. Despite his excommunication, Vigano remains defiant, urging the Catholic faithful to support him and quoting scripture to defend his stance.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024