Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano Excommunicated for Schism

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a relentless ultra-conservative critic of Pope Francis, has been found guilty of schism and subsequently excommunicated, the Vatican's doctrinal office declared on Friday.

Vigano, who served as the papal envoy in Washington from 2011 to 2016, went into hiding in 2018 after alleging that the pope had knowledge of sexual misconduct by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and failed to act. He demanded the pope's resignation, calling him a 'false prophet' and 'servant of Satan,' accusations the Vatican has firmly dismissed.

The doctrinal office's statement underscored that Vigano's public comments demonstrated his refusal 'to recognize and submit' to Pope Francis and condemned his rejection of liberal reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council. Despite his excommunication, Vigano remains defiant, urging the Catholic faithful to support him and quoting scripture to defend his stance.