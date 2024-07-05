Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Hospitalized After Fainting in Office

Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, was admitted to a hospital on Friday evening after she fainted in her office.

According to a senior police official, Shukla had been unwell for the past few days and was promptly taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

As of now, her condition is reported to be stable. The 59-year-old trailblazer assumed her role as DGP in January this year, making a historic mark in the state's law enforcement history.