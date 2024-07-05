Maharashtra's First Woman DGP Hospitalized After Fainting in Office
Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was hospitalized after fainting in her office. She had not been feeling well for a few days and was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai. Her condition is stable. Shukla, 59, became the first woman DGP of the state in January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, was admitted to a hospital on Friday evening after she fainted in her office.
According to a senior police official, Shukla had been unwell for the past few days and was promptly taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai.
As of now, her condition is reported to be stable. The 59-year-old trailblazer assumed her role as DGP in January this year, making a historic mark in the state's law enforcement history.
