Hathras Stampede Main Accused Devprakash Madhukar Surrenders in Delhi
Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede, has surrendered to Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede took place, is the lone accused in the FIR. His surrender came after undergoing medical treatment.
In a significant development, Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the devastating Hathras stampede on July 2, which resulted in 121 fatalities, has surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi. His lawyer confirmed the surrender late Friday night.
Madhukar, known as the 'mukhya sevadar' of the event where the tragic incident occurred, is the sole accused named in the FIR registered at the Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras. In a video message, his lawyer, A P Singh, stated that his client surrendered following medical treatment.
According to Singh, Madhukar was not seeking anticipatory bail, as he intended to cooperate with the investigation. Uttar Pradesh Police had previously announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest. The case continues to unfold, with calls for extensive investigation into potential anti-social elements involved.
