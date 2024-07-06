Indian Preacher Event Tragedy: Chief Organizer Surrenders to Police

Devprakash Madhukar, the chief organizer of a cataclysmic event in Uttar Pradesh that resulted in a deadly stampede claiming 121 lives, surrendered to the police on Friday. The event saw an attendance of about 250,000 people, vastly overshadowing the sanctioned limit of 80,000.

A.P. Singh, lawyer for the self-identified godman Bhole Baba, confirmed that Madhukar had given himself up in Delhi and emphasized that no anticipatory bail would be sought. 'He has surrendered from Delhi. We are not seeking an anticipatory bail,' said Singh, denying any wrongdoing by the organizers.

'He was receiving treatment for a heart condition in a hospital,' Singh added, referring to Madhukar, asserting that there was no attempt to evade law enforcement.