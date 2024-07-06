Left Menu

July 4th Holiday Violence Leaves 26 Dead Nationwide

The extended Fourth of July weekend witnessed at least 26 fatalities and numerous injuries due to various acts of violence across the United States. The incidents, including mass shootings in Chicago and Southern California, have left communities grieving and authorities urging increased safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:07 IST
July 4th Holiday Violence Leaves 26 Dead Nationwide
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The extended Fourth of July weekend has turned tragic, with at least 26 people dead and numerous others injured due to violent incidents nationwide, including 11 fatalities in Chicago alone, authorities confirmed.

The holiday period has historically been one of the deadliest, with shootings and violence peaking due to larger gatherings, school vacations, and summer heat.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson described the city as being in a 'state of grief,' following a spate of shootings that left 11 dead and 55 injured. A community rally and increased police presence were planned to address the violence.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024