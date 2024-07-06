July 4th Holiday Violence Leaves 26 Dead Nationwide

The extended Fourth of July weekend has turned tragic, with at least 26 people dead and numerous others injured due to violent incidents nationwide, including 11 fatalities in Chicago alone, authorities confirmed.

The holiday period has historically been one of the deadliest, with shootings and violence peaking due to larger gatherings, school vacations, and summer heat.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson described the city as being in a 'state of grief,' following a spate of shootings that left 11 dead and 55 injured. A community rally and increased police presence were planned to address the violence.