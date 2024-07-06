Left Menu

Judicial Custody Extended: Kejriwal Aide's Legal Troubles Deepen

A court has extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, till July 16. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Arrested on May 18, his various bail pleas have been denied. Kumar faces charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:28 IST
A court has prolonged the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, until July 16.

Kumar stands accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The alleged incident took place at the Chief Minister's official residence on May 13.

The accused was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, who made the decision to extend the custody period.

Kumar was initially arrested on May 18 and sent to five days of police custody. Following this, on May 24, he was remanded to judicial custody for four days, which later extended for an additional three days in police custody.

An FIR was filed against Kumar on May 16 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

