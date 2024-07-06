Left Menu

Alok Sharma Elevated to House of Lords Amid General Election Shake-Up

Alok Sharma, former Conservative MP, has been appointed to the House of Lords after choosing not to seek re-election. Sharma was knighted for his climate change efforts as COP26 president. His former Labour-dominated constituency underwent boundary changes, and he intends to continue supporting his party’s climate action goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alok Sharma, a former Conservative Party MP, has been elevated to the House of Lords after opting not to contest this week's general election. The 56-year-old, born in Agra, was knighted last year for his contributions to climate change efforts through his role as president of the COP26 climate summit.

Sharma's peerage is part of outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "Dissolution Peerages," which also included former Prime Minister Theresa May. Sharma expressed his gratitude and disappointment about his party's poor election results, mentioning Labour's Olivia Bailey winning his former Reading West constituency.

Sharma announced his decision not to seek re-election last September, highlighting his pride in serving the constituency where he grew up. He pledged ongoing support for his Conservative colleagues and continued advocacy for climate action. Sharma has served as a Tory MP since 2010, holding various cabinet roles, and actively voiced his concerns over government delays in climate policies under Prime Minister Sunak.

