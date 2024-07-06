Tragic Accident in Jaisalmer: Shepherd and 60 Sheep Killed
In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, a shepherd named Hanif Khan and over 60 sheep were tragically killed after being allegedly run over by a truck. The incident occurred in the Sangad area, and the truck driver fled the scene. A police investigation is underway.
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a shepherd named Hanif Khan, along with more than 60 sheep, was killed after being allegedly run over by a truck, police reported on Saturday.
The accident occurred late Friday evening when a truck plowed into Khan and his herd in the Sangad area. Following the horrific event, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.
Upon receiving information, a team from the Devikot police outpost reached the location and transported Khan's body to a mortuary. A case has been registered, and police have launched a search operation for the absconding driver.
