Tragic Collision on NH-44: Lives Altered in Truck Accident

A deadly incident unfolded on National Highway-44 near the Chaheru overbridge as two trucks collided, taking the life of one driver and critically injuring another on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The accident transpired when a truck carrying fruit from Delhi to Amritsar lost control, hit a road divider, and overturned, subsequently crashing into an oncoming truck, authorities stated.

The collision left the vehicles heavily damaged, necessitating the use of a crane for removal, which temporarily halted traffic. The deceased driver has been identified as Gurjant Singh from Gagomahal village, Amritsar. The injured driver, Kuldeep Singh, remains hospitalized in Phagwara's civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)