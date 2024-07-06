Left Menu

Key Organizer Arrested in Hathras Stampede Case: Political Funding Under Scrutiny

Devprakash Madhukar, the primary accused in the Hathras satsang stampede that claimed 121 lives, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi. The police suspect political parties may have funded events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba. The investigation is focusing on financial transactions and possible political connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:46 IST
Key Organizer Arrested in Hathras Stampede Case: Political Funding Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras satsang stampede, has been apprehended in Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities suspect that recent contacts with political parties may indicate that events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba received funding from political entities.

Two more suspects, Ramprakash Shakya, 61, and Sanju Yadav, 33, were also detained in Hathras in connection with the stampede, bringing the death toll to 121. Police officials have disclosed that Madhukar, 42, was arrested by a Special Operations Group in Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, revealed that Madhukar operated as a fundraiser for Bhole Baba's events, collecting donations and managing funds. The investigation is now delving into his financial transactions and communications to understand the extent of political involvement. Amid speculation and legal claims, police have committed to a thorough examination of the evidence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024