Key Organizer Arrested in Hathras Stampede Case: Political Funding Under Scrutiny
Devprakash Madhukar, the primary accused in the Hathras satsang stampede that claimed 121 lives, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi. The police suspect political parties may have funded events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba. The investigation is focusing on financial transactions and possible political connections.
- Country:
- India
Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras satsang stampede, has been apprehended in Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities suspect that recent contacts with political parties may indicate that events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba received funding from political entities.
Two more suspects, Ramprakash Shakya, 61, and Sanju Yadav, 33, were also detained in Hathras in connection with the stampede, bringing the death toll to 121. Police officials have disclosed that Madhukar, 42, was arrested by a Special Operations Group in Delhi's Najafgarh area.
The Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, revealed that Madhukar operated as a fundraiser for Bhole Baba's events, collecting donations and managing funds. The investigation is now delving into his financial transactions and communications to understand the extent of political involvement. Amid speculation and legal claims, police have committed to a thorough examination of the evidence.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Couple Arrested for Robbing 85-Year-Old Grandmother in Thiruvananthapuram
Man Murders Infant Over Paternity Doubts, Arrested
Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 53; seven people arrested
Anupam Kher office robbery case: Two arrested by Mumbai Police
Man Arrested in Thane for Assault on Mentally Unwell Minor