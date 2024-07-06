Key Organizer Arrested in Hathras Stampede Case: Political Funding Under Scrutiny

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras satsang stampede, has been apprehended in Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities suspect that recent contacts with political parties may indicate that events organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba received funding from political entities.

Two more suspects, Ramprakash Shakya, 61, and Sanju Yadav, 33, were also detained in Hathras in connection with the stampede, bringing the death toll to 121. Police officials have disclosed that Madhukar, 42, was arrested by a Special Operations Group in Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, revealed that Madhukar operated as a fundraiser for Bhole Baba's events, collecting donations and managing funds. The investigation is now delving into his financial transactions and communications to understand the extent of political involvement. Amid speculation and legal claims, police have committed to a thorough examination of the evidence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)