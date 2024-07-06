Tripura CM Manik Saha Champions 'One Nation One Election'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for the 'one nation one election' model, arguing that multiple election cycles hinder developmental progress due to repeated enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Following the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tripura will face panchayat, autonomous council, and civic body polls. Saha contends that these frequent electoral activities stall development for several months.

A high-level panel chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with synchronized local body polls within 100 days, in a report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in March.

During a government program, Saha urged officials to ensure timely completion of their tasks. He highlighted the state's digital advancements, such as e-Bidhansabha and e-cabinet, which improve transparency and efficiency.

In a separate event, Saha remarked that several leaders from the INDIA bloc were either imprisoned or recently released, accusing them of attempting to thwart Narendra Modi's chances of a third term as Prime Minister.

Saha highlighted Modi's critical role in the country's progress, pointing to past security and insurgency issues before 2014. He made these remarks while commemorating Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, Saha described the Congress leader as 'unpredictable,' noting that a portion of Gandhi's speech had been expunged. Saha also expressed satisfaction with the BJP's performance in simultaneous elections in Odisha.

