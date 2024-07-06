Left Menu

Thane Man Booked for Setting Live-In Partner on Fire

A man in Thane has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting his live-in partner ablaze during an argument. The 32-year-old victim is recovering in hospital. The incident occurred after she poured kerosene on herself in anger. Further investigation is ongoing.

Thane | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:02 IST

  • India

A man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly setting his live-in partner on fire after a quarrel in Thane's Wagle Estate area, according to a police official on Saturday.

The 32-year-old woman is currently recovering in a hospital, and an FIR has been registered under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts committed with the knowledge that it could cause death. This was based on the woman's complaint, stated Wagle Estate police station senior inspector, Shivaji Gaware.

'The woman had separated from her husband years ago and was living with the accused, who recently married another woman in his native village. This enraged the victim, leading to an argument on July 5, during which she poured kerosene over herself. The accused then threw a lighted match at her, causing severe burns,' Inspector Gaware explained.

An investigation into the case continues, the official added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

