Michael Slater's Double Life: Cricket Legend and Domestic Violence Accused

Former Australian cricketer and TV commentator Michael Slater has been sentenced to four years in prison for domestic violence charges but will be released after serving over a year. Charged with multiple offences, Slater faces a challenging rehabilitation journey amid public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST
  • Australia

Michael Slater, the former Australian cricket star and television commentator, has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges. Despite the sentence, he will be released after serving more than a year in custody, as part of his sentence was suspended.

Slater was initially refused bail over a year ago following charges of multiple domestic violence offences in Queensland's Sunshine Coast area. The accusations included serious allegations such as assault, strangulation, burglary, and stalking against a woman in the Noosa region.

During sentencing, Judge Glen Cash emphasized Slater's battle with alcoholism, highlighting its impact on his actions. Known for his cricket career from 1993 to 2001, Slater transitioned to commentary but faced numerous legal troubles, including a community corrections order in 2022 for related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

