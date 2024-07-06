Manish Sisodia Granted Court Nod for Constituency Development Funds

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently incarcerated, has been granted permission by the court to allocate funds for development projects in his Patparganj assembly constituency, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Sisodia, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March last year for his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam, sought court approval to disburse Rs 3 crore from the MLA fund. This amount will be directed towards infrastructure and beautification works in areas including Khichripur village, East Vinod Nagar, Railway Colony, and Mandawali.

The development initiatives will encompass the beautification of open spaces in seven blocks of Khichripur, development of a park in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, construction of an entrance gate and Firni Mod Khichripur in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, and the beautification of Swati Park in West Vinod Nagar, the statement added.

