Left Menu

Probe Sanctioned Against Satyendar Jain: Allegations of Corruption Amid Political Tensions

Delhi L-G V K Saxena approved an investigation against jailed former minister Satyendar Jain, accused of corruption in a CCTV installation project. The AAP claims BJP's conspiracies against its governance. The BJP asserts the probe is overdue, citing Jain's history of corruption. Jain remains in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:22 IST
Probe Sanctioned Against Satyendar Jain: Allegations of Corruption Amid Political Tensions
Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi L-G V K Saxena has given the green light for an investigation into former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently imprisoned. The charges relate to alleged corruption in a citywide CCTV installation project, according to officials from Raj Niwas.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denounced the case as part of the BJP's ongoing 'relentless conspiracies' against it and the Delhi government. The BJP, however, considers the probe's approval long overdue, highlighting a history of corruption linked to Jain.

Satyendar Jain was detained by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 for alleged money laundering and remains in judicial custody. Claims include a Rs 7 crore bribe to waive a Rs 16 crore penalty. The investigation awaits Union Home Ministry approval.

The case stems from a 2019 complaint alleging Jain's involvement in a bribery scandal connected to CCTV installations in Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies. The Anti-Corruption Branch corroborated these allegations through additional sources and recorded a statement from the complainant.

The AAP insists no funds have been recovered from numerous corruption investigations against its leaders, accusing the BJP of attempting to cripple the Delhi government. They argue that the BJP's actions, including the controversial GNCTD Act, are politically motivated.

On the other hand, BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed gratitude for the sanctioned probe, describing Jain as a 'master of corruption'. He emphasized ongoing concerns about corruption in projects linked to public safety, such as CCTV installations and panic buttons in public transportation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024