Probe Sanctioned Against Satyendar Jain: Allegations of Corruption Amid Political Tensions

Delhi L-G V K Saxena has given the green light for an investigation into former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently imprisoned. The charges relate to alleged corruption in a citywide CCTV installation project, according to officials from Raj Niwas.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denounced the case as part of the BJP's ongoing 'relentless conspiracies' against it and the Delhi government. The BJP, however, considers the probe's approval long overdue, highlighting a history of corruption linked to Jain.

Satyendar Jain was detained by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 for alleged money laundering and remains in judicial custody. Claims include a Rs 7 crore bribe to waive a Rs 16 crore penalty. The investigation awaits Union Home Ministry approval.

The case stems from a 2019 complaint alleging Jain's involvement in a bribery scandal connected to CCTV installations in Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies. The Anti-Corruption Branch corroborated these allegations through additional sources and recorded a statement from the complainant.

The AAP insists no funds have been recovered from numerous corruption investigations against its leaders, accusing the BJP of attempting to cripple the Delhi government. They argue that the BJP's actions, including the controversial GNCTD Act, are politically motivated.

On the other hand, BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed gratitude for the sanctioned probe, describing Jain as a 'master of corruption'. He emphasized ongoing concerns about corruption in projects linked to public safety, such as CCTV installations and panic buttons in public transportation.

