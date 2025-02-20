Rekha Gupta Takes Helm: BJP's New Era in Delhi Politics
BJP's Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's first woman Chief Minister in over 26 years. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit congratulated her and expressed hope that BJP fulfills its promises. The newly formed government aims to restore Delhi’s previous glory and address civic infrastructure issues.
Rekha Gupta has assumed the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, marking a historic moment as the first female leader of the capital's government in over 26 years. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, ushers a new era for the BJP in Delhi after a considerable absence from power.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit extended his congratulations to Gupta, expressing hope that the BJP would honor its ambitious agenda and welfare promises made during the campaign. The selection process of Gupta mirrors a broader strategy observed in BJP's appointments across various states.
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath of office to the new chief minister and her cabinet. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has pledged support, urging Gupta to restore the city to its former vibrant state, reminiscent of the tenure of former CM Sheila Dikshit. The BJP secured a decisive victory, clinching 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
