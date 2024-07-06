Farmers Converge to Demand Justice for Activist Navdeep Singh

Farmer leaders announced plans to stage a protest outside the Ambala superintendent of police's office on July 17, demanding the release of farmer activist Navdeep Singh.

Navdeep Singh, who was arrested during the March farmers' protest, faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.

Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) leader Amarjit Singh Mohri revealed that a gherao of the Ambala SP office is scheduled for July 17 and 18 to push for Singh's release.

The protest call was issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

Farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after being halted by security forces.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)