Left Menu

Farmers Converge to Demand Justice for Activist Navdeep Singh

Farmer leaders will protest outside the Ambala superintendent of police's office on July 17 to demand the release of Navdeep Singh, an activist arrested during the March farmers' protest. The Bharti Kisan Union and other organizations are organizing the protest as part of their broader call for agricultural reform and legal guarantees for crop prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:33 IST
Farmers Converge to Demand Justice for Activist Navdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer leaders announced plans to stage a protest outside the Ambala superintendent of police's office on July 17, demanding the release of farmer activist Navdeep Singh.

Navdeep Singh, who was arrested during the March farmers' protest, faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.

Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) leader Amarjit Singh Mohri revealed that a gherao of the Ambala SP office is scheduled for July 17 and 18 to push for Singh's release.

The protest call was issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

Farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after being halted by security forces.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024