Tragic Kentucky Shooting Leaves Four Dead, Three Injured

An early Saturday shooting at a northern Kentucky home left four people dead and three others wounded, according to the police.

The suspected gunman died after fleeing the scene, leading police on a car chase that ended in his vehicle crashing into a ditch. Officials reported that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities discovered the victims around 2:50 am at a Florence residence. The critically injured were transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Florence is approximately 12 miles south of Cincinnati.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)