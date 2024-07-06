Left Menu

Tragic Kentucky Shooting Leaves Four Dead, Three Injured

Early Saturday, a shooting at a home in northern Kentucky resulted in four deaths and three injuries. The suspect fled but later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a car chase. Police assured there was no ongoing threat to the public.

An early Saturday shooting at a northern Kentucky home left four people dead and three others wounded, according to the police.

The suspected gunman died after fleeing the scene, leading police on a car chase that ended in his vehicle crashing into a ditch. Officials reported that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities discovered the victims around 2:50 am at a Florence residence. The critically injured were transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Florence is approximately 12 miles south of Cincinnati.

