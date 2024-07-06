Left Menu

Eleven Arrested in Rajasthan's Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Eleven individuals were apprehended in Rajasthan for their involvement in the 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police made these arrests, including Praveen Malviya and his wife, who were found to be intermediaries seeking buyers for leaked question papers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:35 IST
Eleven Arrested in Rajasthan's Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Scandal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has apprehended eleven individuals in connection to the 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak.

Authorities arrested Praveen Malviya and his wife Savita Dodiyar in Banswara on June 28. In custody, they disclosed that Sakan Singh Khadia had instructed them to find buyers willing to pay Rs 8 lakh for the leaked question paper.

The couple reportedly arranged for eight candidates who were ready to purchase the paper, leading to the broader investigation and subsequent arrests. Further interrogations are ongoing, according to the official statement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024