Eleven Arrested in Rajasthan's Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has apprehended eleven individuals in connection to the 2022 Forest Guard Recruitment Exam paper leak.

Authorities arrested Praveen Malviya and his wife Savita Dodiyar in Banswara on June 28. In custody, they disclosed that Sakan Singh Khadia had instructed them to find buyers willing to pay Rs 8 lakh for the leaked question paper.

The couple reportedly arranged for eight candidates who were ready to purchase the paper, leading to the broader investigation and subsequent arrests. Further interrogations are ongoing, according to the official statement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)