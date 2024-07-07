Airstrike at Gaza School Targets Militants, 16 Dead
An Israeli airstrike targeted militants near a school in central Gaza, resulting in the death of 16 people. The Israeli military claimed the attack aimed to minimize civilian casualties, while the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the fatalities.
An airstrike at a school in central Gaza targeted militants operating in the area, the Israeli military said on Saturday after the Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 people had been killed in the attack.
"The IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement, adding that it tried to minimize harm to civilians.
Community reactions and local authorities continue to monitor the situation as further details unfold.
