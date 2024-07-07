Airstrike at Gaza School Targets Militants, 16 Dead

An airstrike at a school in central Gaza targeted militants operating in the area, the Israeli military said on Saturday after the Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 people had been killed in the attack.

"The IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement, adding that it tried to minimize harm to civilians.

Community reactions and local authorities continue to monitor the situation as further details unfold.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)