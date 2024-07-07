Egypt to Host Israeli and U.S. Talks for Gaza Ceasefire
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV announced that the country will host Israeli and U.S. delegations to discuss a possible Gaza ceasefire agreement. Egypt is also involved in negotiations with Hamas to finalize ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners exchange deals.
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday that the country will facilitate discussions between Israeli and U.S. delegations on 'outstanding issues' regarding a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement.
According to a senior official, Egypt is also in negotiations with the Palestinian faction Hamas to finalize ceasefire agreements and hostages-for-prisoners swap deals.
